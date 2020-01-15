Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 1,439 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,869.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,816.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,818.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,171.64.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

