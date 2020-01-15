Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 674.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

