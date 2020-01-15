Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 450 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 108.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

