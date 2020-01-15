Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has price objective on the stock.

HESM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hess Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

HESM stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.48. Hess Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $18,268,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,893,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 582,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 2,582.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 156,176 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.