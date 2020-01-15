Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.99

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.99 and last traded at $116.96, with a volume of 363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.02.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 166.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 41,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,825 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 117,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,168 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

