Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 29,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $172.00 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

