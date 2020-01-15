Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.38. 1,017,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $183.12. The company has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

