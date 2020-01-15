Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123,600 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after buying an additional 1,463,052 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 787.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,869,000 after buying an additional 1,042,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.