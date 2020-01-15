Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 214,909 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 478.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 66,296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,744,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $194.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $194.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

