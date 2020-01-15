Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Heartland Financial USA makes up 0.4% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.01. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $50.24.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $40,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $625,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,744,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,907 shares of company stock worth $970,975. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

