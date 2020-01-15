Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.89

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.89 and traded as high as $24.44. Hooker Furniture shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 3,384 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOFT. ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $283.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 19.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

