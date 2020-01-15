HOQU (HQX) Price Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, HOQU has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $327,151.00 and $360,571.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

