Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,250,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 38,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 132.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

