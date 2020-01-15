Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.65 million, a P/E ratio of 824.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($4.43). Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $713.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5,968.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,654.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 52,730 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

