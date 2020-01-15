HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,145 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. HP makes up 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 115.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in HP by 255.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. 13,958,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,793. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

