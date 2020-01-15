Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $54.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hub Group by 4,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hub Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 43,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,529,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.46. 127,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.