Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUBG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Hub Group stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 113,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 136,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 133.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

