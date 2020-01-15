Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.72

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.72 and traded as high as $35.80. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 50,882 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPP. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In related news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

