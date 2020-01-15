HyperQuant (HQT) Market Capitalization Achieves $40,562.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kryptono and IDAX. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $40,562.00 and $199,214.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.00 or 0.03517684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.