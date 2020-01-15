Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Price Target Lowered to C$5.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.24.

Shares of IMG stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.37. 717,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.70. Iamgold has a 52 week low of C$3.08 and a 52 week high of C$5.55.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$362.27 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

