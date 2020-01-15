iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.97. 2,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

