Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ICHR. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Ichor stock traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. Ichor has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ichor by 81.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ichor by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 20.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 20.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

