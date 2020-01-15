Iconiq Lab Token Price Reaches $0.0676 on Top Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $260,899.00 and $690.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded down 63.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconiq Lab Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconiq Lab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconiq Lab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.