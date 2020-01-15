Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Shares Up 5%

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s share price was up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.88, approximately 197,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 130,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

The firm has a market cap of $51.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,877 shares of company stock worth $287,761. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 448,442 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 60,914 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

