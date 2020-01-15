IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-2.88 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.82-2.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on IHS Markit to $80.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,335,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

