IMAC’s (IMAC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Dawson James

Dawson James reissued their neutral rating on shares of IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered IMAC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IMAC has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.16%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. Analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.