Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.38, 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0778 dividend. This is a boost from Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

