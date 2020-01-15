Independent Investors Inc. Trims Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Independent Investors Inc. cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.4% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 3M by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,819,000 after purchasing an additional 111,373 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,313. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.91 and a 200-day moving average of $168.43. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

