Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 2,635 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.58.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,534. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.