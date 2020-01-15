Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,613,000 after acquiring an additional 838,652 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 518,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,020,000 after acquiring an additional 338,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $139.09. 1,556,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.73 and a 1 year high of $140.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

