Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 165.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.64. 86,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,050. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

