Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 119,883 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 119,883 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 2.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 205.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 277.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 164,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838,267. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

