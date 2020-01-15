Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,619 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.09.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $115.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,581. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average is $107.72.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.