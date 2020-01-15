Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.99. The company had a trading volume of 421,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.61. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

