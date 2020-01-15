Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,311. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

