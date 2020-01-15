InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Stock Price Down 1.6%

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, 11,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 12,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPO. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

