Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 1,070 Shares of Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yoav Galin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Yoav Galin sold 12,009 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,265,868.69.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Yoav Galin sold 10,640 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,118,583.20.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $595,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.54. 41,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,243. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $54,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

