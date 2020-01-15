Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,538. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $74.50.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.
Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.