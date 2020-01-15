Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.05.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

