Instructure (NYSE:INST) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $47.60 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INST. Barrington Research cut shares of Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Instructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Instructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Instructure stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. 1,365,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.48. Instructure has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Instructure will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $55,852.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,471 shares of company stock worth $8,188,574 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Instructure by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,779 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Instructure by 14.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure in the third quarter worth $914,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

