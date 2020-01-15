Integrafin (LON:IHP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Integrafin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective (up from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Integrafin in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of LON:IHP traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 447 ($5.88). 152,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 431.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 394.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 36.94. Integrafin has a 12 month low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.17).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

