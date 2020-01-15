Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Intermap Technologies Corp (TSE:IMP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.32. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 12,600 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.63 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

