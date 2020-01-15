International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $619.66

Shares of International Biotechnology Trust Plc (LON:IBT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $619.66 and traded as high as $625.88. International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at $616.00, with a volume of 87,145 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 615.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 619.63. The stock has a market cap of $237.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.