International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54, 2,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 131,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 190,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of International Tower Hill Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

