Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.69

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.69 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.94 ($0.31), with a volume of 4572840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.51 ($0.34).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 45.23 ($0.59).

The company has a market cap of $324.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.03.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

