Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 881,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 522,414 shares.The stock last traded at $0.31 and had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 214.2% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the third quarter valued at $1,354,000.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

