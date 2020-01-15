Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 881,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 522,414 shares.The stock last traded at $0.31 and had previously closed at $0.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.
About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)
Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.
Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.