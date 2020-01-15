Invacio (INV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,569.00

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Invacio has a market cap of $109,166.00 and $3,569.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invacio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last week, Invacio has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00979087 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000730 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

Invacio (INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 23,535,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,433,991 tokens. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

