Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Up 0.5%

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.62 and last traded at $95.62, 1,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 39,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSR. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $432,000.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSR)

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

