Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Shares Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)’s stock price were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09, approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period.

