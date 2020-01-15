Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.54, 1,029 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 34,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000.

